Woolly,



As I understand it after an initial loan period, which has to be at least one month (it could be agreed to be longer between the two clubs) then the loan can be extended on a weekly basis as agreed by the two clubs. So in essence assuming both clubs agree these Leeds loans can stay with Bradford on a rolling week to week basis.



In relation to Lilley, my personal view (and I am not Fev's manager) is that Fev would want to stay with the half backs we have at the club rather than use DR/Loan players in these positions. These being Thackery, Wildie and Briggs and therefore if these three players are fit then I would not see Fev asking for access to Lilley. The reason for this is that you would want these "pivotal" positions being filled weekly by players that will be there when we get to the Super 8's since you would assume that we will not have access to the Leeds players, especially if Leeds & Fev end up in the middle 8 again.



The fly in the ointment is that it looks to me as if Briggs is carrying an injury and therefore it is possible that JS (John Sharpe - the Fev coach) has asked for access to Lilley. I doubt that this is true of the other Leeds loan players to Bradford however. If I was JS I'd be asking as part of the DR deal for access to the best players we could get from Leeds, there would be no point in the agreement if you didn't.





PaulW,



What else would you expect the Chairperson of Fev say other than "...given that we are genuinely challenging for promotion...", he could hardly say we are looking to be the best outside of SL or we are looking to be a mid table team or we want to get in the top 4 for the money but don't want promotion to SL could he? That would be bad publicity for his own fans,who then might turn round and say what is the point in turning up at the games (generating a downward cycle). And in any case why shouldn't Fev or any other club be aiming to get to SL as long as it is done in a sustainable manner? That is not a dig at Bradford BTW but meant as a reminder for us at Fev since we have similar issues in the past (stones and greenhouses come to mind).



However I digress a little, since what I think Mark Campbell (MC) is referring to is the article in the previous week's League Express where the Wigan chairperson is asking for "tweaks" to the system, and saying that there are ongoing discussion behind the scenes at the RFL. Therefore the way I take this is that MC wants any changes to the structure to be discussed with the whole of the RL not just the chosen few. Though it did strike me that the biggest grippe by the Wigan Chairperson was that they found it hard to sell sponsorship for the super 8's games when they only had two weeks between the fixtures being announced and the start of these 7 games. Which I can see wouldn't be ideal.



Hope this makes sense even if it is not the conspiracy theory that most supporters want to hear.