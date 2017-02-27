|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26171
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Cheers Paul. TBH I don't have a problem with anything he's saying. If he's bankrolling Fev then fair enough.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9153
Location: Bradbados
|
Bullseye wrote:
No point in worrying about other clubs. Let them worry about us. Enough of them are insecure enough to do it without us going the same way.
Fev seem to be doing very well as it is without Lilley. I suspect if his stint finishes with us he'll be bench warming at Leeds again.
I had a look at my League Express and can't see much about Fev apart from Sharpe saying they're "looking at the big picture" with regard to Dual Reg which doesn't really say much.
Yeah, I agree with that; Leeds will do what is best for them and so they should, that's what any club, or head coach, would do.
McDermott wants Lilley, and all the other loanees/DRs to be in contention for a shirt at Leeds and will, rightly, do what he thinks is the best to achieve that. If he thinks we're taking better care of them or giving them better opportunities or coaching then they'll stay with us longer - if not, they won't.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:57 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 896
|
Why don't they ask the players? Lilley especially looks to have really enjoyed his time here
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:07 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7458
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Why don't they ask the players? Lilley especially looks to have really enjoyed his time here
All three players are really enjoying their time at the club.
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 699
|
I would also go a bit further regarding our relationship with Leeds. The seem to have helped us out when possible. I suspect Hetherington and Mac have a soft spot for us and will help us out quietly and this will involve letting players stop with us.
I am hoping Leeds keep winning and their current three halves play brilliantly. They won't call Lilley back to sit in the stand. He is better playing every week in "must win" games so hopefully he will stay for weeks even months.
I assume he goes onto a weekly loan. Would be nice if he started another month loan but I think it turns into a weekly loan - does anyone know how it works?
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:31 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 490
|
Woolly,
As I understand it after an initial loan period, which has to be at least one month (it could be agreed to be longer between the two clubs) then the loan can be extended on a weekly basis as agreed by the two clubs. So in essence assuming both clubs agree these Leeds loans can stay with Bradford on a rolling week to week basis.
In relation to Lilley, my personal view (and I am not Fev's manager) is that Fev would want to stay with the half backs we have at the club rather than use DR/Loan players in these positions. These being Thackery, Wildie and Briggs and therefore if these three players are fit then I would not see Fev asking for access to Lilley. The reason for this is that you would want these "pivotal" positions being filled weekly by players that will be there when we get to the Super 8's since you would assume that we will not have access to the Leeds players, especially if Leeds & Fev end up in the middle 8 again.
The fly in the ointment is that it looks to me as if Briggs is carrying an injury and therefore it is possible that JS (John Sharpe - the Fev coach) has asked for access to Lilley. I doubt that this is true of the other Leeds loan players to Bradford however. If I was JS I'd be asking as part of the DR deal for access to the best players we could get from Leeds, there would be no point in the agreement if you didn't.
PaulW,
What else would you expect the Chairperson of Fev say other than "...given that we are genuinely challenging for promotion...", he could hardly say we are looking to be the best outside of SL or we are looking to be a mid table team or we want to get in the top 4 for the money but don't want promotion to SL could he? That would be bad publicity for his own fans,who then might turn round and say what is the point in turning up at the games (generating a downward cycle). And in any case why shouldn't Fev or any other club be aiming to get to SL as long as it is done in a sustainable manner? That is not a dig at Bradford BTW but meant as a reminder for us at Fev since we have similar issues in the past (stones and greenhouses come to mind).
However I digress a little, since what I think Mark Campbell (MC) is referring to is the article in the previous week's League Express where the Wigan chairperson is asking for "tweaks" to the system, and saying that there are ongoing discussion behind the scenes at the RFL. Therefore the way I take this is that MC wants any changes to the structure to be discussed with the whole of the RL not just the chosen few. Though it did strike me that the biggest grippe by the Wigan Chairperson was that they found it hard to sell sponsorship for the super 8's games when they only had two weeks between the fixtures being announced and the start of these 7 games. Which I can see wouldn't be ideal.
Hope this makes sense even if it is not the conspiracy theory that most supporters want to hear.
|
