WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds Loan Players

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Leeds Loan Players

 
Post a reply

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:41 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26171
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Cheers Paul. TBH I don't have a problem with anything he's saying. If he's bankrolling Fev then fair enough.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:50 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9152
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
No point in worrying about other clubs. Let them worry about us. Enough of them are insecure enough to do it without us going the same way.

Fev seem to be doing very well as it is without Lilley. I suspect if his stint finishes with us he'll be bench warming at Leeds again.

I had a look at my League Express and can't see much about Fev apart from Sharpe saying they're "looking at the big picture" with regard to Dual Reg which doesn't really say much.


Yeah, I agree with that; Leeds will do what is best for them and so they should, that's what any club, or head coach, would do.

McDermott wants Lilley, and all the other loanees/DRs to be in contention for a shirt at Leeds and will, rightly, do what he thinks is the best to achieve that. If he thinks we're taking better care of them or giving them better opportunities or coaching then they'll stay with us longer - if not, they won't.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:57 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 896
Why don't they ask the players? Lilley especially looks to have really enjoyed his time here

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:07 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7458
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
thepimp007 wrote:
Why don't they ask the players? Lilley especially looks to have really enjoyed his time here


All three players are really enjoying their time at the club. :wink:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AJW, BeechwoodBull, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, cieranblonde, debaser, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, josefw, le penguin, MicktheGled, moxi1, mumbyisgod, Nothus, paulwalker71, Peregrine, PudseyBull, RickyF1, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, thepimp007, vbfg and 288 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,6002,10475,7924,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}