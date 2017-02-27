Bullseye wrote: No point in worrying about other clubs. Let them worry about us. Enough of them are insecure enough to do it without us going the same way.



Fev seem to be doing very well as it is without Lilley. I suspect if his stint finishes with us he'll be bench warming at Leeds again.



I had a look at my League Express and can't see much about Fev apart from Sharpe saying they're "looking at the big picture" with regard to Dual Reg which doesn't really say much.

Yeah, I agree with that; Leeds will do what is best for them and so they should, that's what any club, or head coach, would do.McDermott wants Lilley, and all the other loanees/DRs to be in contention for a shirt at Leeds and will, rightly, do what he thinks is the best to achieve that. If he thinks we're taking better care of them or giving them better opportunities or coaching then they'll stay with us longer - if not, they won't.