Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:09 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26164
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
So have the Leeds lads played their last games for us? I know they were here on a 1 month loan starting just before the HKR match.

I’ll be sorry to lose them, they’ve been a credit to Leeds and themselves. In particular I think Oledzki has been tremendous.

I wonder if we can extend his loan period at least?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:25 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2152
Location: No longer Bradford
I'm not too bothered on keeping Sam Hallas. Whilst he did a decent enough job, Scott Moore will keep him out of the side while he's fit, and we have other backup options available. It's a loan spot we don't need to use up.
Josh Jordan-Roberts at the moment I would like to keep. He's decent enough without being outstanding, and with our limited back row options, I think it's beneficial to have him. If we were to sign another back rower though, he'd be probably be surplus.

Lilley and Oledzki are no brainers. Jordan Lilley is quality and will be a regular Leeds player for years to come IMO. His place kicking especially is outstanding. Oledzki is just one of those players you can't help but like. Never shirks his job, runs it in as hard as he possibly can every time and seemingly wants to take every single hit up. Again, I'd be surprised if he didn't end up as a regular in the Leeds side in a few years, especially considering their current prop options in the likes of Mullally & Baldwinson, who Oledzki already looks better than.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:28 am
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3004
Location: Bradford
I assume that Lilley will go back as he must be close to getting selected for the Rhinos

I really hope we could extend Oledzki to a season long loan

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:35 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2152
Location: No longer Bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
I assume that Lilley will go back as he must be close to getting selected for the Rhinos


I would expect him to go week-by-week now. McGuire is back fit for Leeds so I would expect him and Burrow to be playing and Lilley to not be in the side. Add to that Sutcliffe is finding a little better form off the bench. They may want him back though if one of them goes down injured.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:40 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4315
I'm sure i read their loan deal ends after the London game. I agree with Hamster. Jordan-Roberts has improved each week after a quiet start with us. Definitely keep him. Oledski reminds me of Mitch Clark. 100% heart and some great tackle busts. You can tell Lilley has played the game from a young age. Not just what he did in attack, but he swept up some dangerous kicks three times yesterday. He is one of those players who reads the game so well. Twice the HB Sutcliffe is. However i did hear someone say Lilley isn't too happy at Leeds.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:48 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7512
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
There is no more sure fire way to avoid the indignities of being sent to play for Bradford than to just sign for them.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:14 am
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 544
In two years Bradford will be the club everyone wants to play for, you heard it here first! lol

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:57 am
fifty50
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 179
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
bowlingboy wrote:
In two years Bradford will be the club everyone wants to play for, you heard it here first! lol


The way we've gone in the recent past in two years we will be the team that everyone has played for.
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 12:46 pm
Bulls4
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 320
Location: 7th
From what I hear, we may have more of a problem with Leeds dual reg club wanting lilley.

Not that their needs are greater than ours but I can understand the difficult situation.

Re: Leeds Loan Players

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 12:59 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26164
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I'd love to keep Lilley but I could understand them wanting him back. We do at least have Keyes who can take his place without too much disruption.

If we can keep Oledzki and JJR then that would still be great.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, beefy1, Bicesterbull, bobsmyuncle, Bostwick, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, childofthenorthern, daveyz999, DrFeelgood, ex Bull Dog, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, Scarey71, SLPTom, vbfg, zapperbull and 343 guests

