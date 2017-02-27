I'm not too bothered on keeping Sam Hallas. Whilst he did a decent enough job, Scott Moore will keep him out of the side while he's fit, and we have other backup options available. It's a loan spot we don't need to use up.

Josh Jordan-Roberts at the moment I would like to keep. He's decent enough without being outstanding, and with our limited back row options, I think it's beneficial to have him. If we were to sign another back rower though, he'd be probably be surplus.



Lilley and Oledzki are no brainers. Jordan Lilley is quality and will be a regular Leeds player for years to come IMO. His place kicking especially is outstanding. Oledzki is just one of those players you can't help but like. Never shirks his job, runs it in as hard as he possibly can every time and seemingly wants to take every single hit up. Again, I'd be surprised if he didn't end up as a regular in the Leeds side in a few years, especially considering their current prop options in the likes of Mullally & Baldwinson, who Oledzki already looks better than.