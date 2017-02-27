The first two events for Feka's Testimonial have now been announced!
Some of rugby league’s biggest names will come together in support of Super League stalwart Feka Paleaaesina, following the announcement of his upcoming testimonial events. The former New Zealand international was granted a three-month testimonial by the Rugby Football League and his committee have announced the first two of a number of events planned to celebrate the career of one of Super League’s most iconic players.
‘Feka & Friends’ Testimonial Dinner Sunday 30th April 2pm
Former team mates and international stars Sam Tomkins, Gareth Ellis, Motu Tony and Kylie Leuluai will all join Paleaaesina for ‘Feka & Friends’, the official testimonial dinner which will take place at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday 30th April from 2pm. Fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with the special guests, plus enjoy a three-course meal, raffle and auction.
VIP places are available for £50 per person, with regular tickets priced at just £35 per person.
Testimonial Golf Day at Cottingham Parks Golf Club on Tuesday 16th May, at 1:30pm.
The committee will also be hosting a testimonial golf day on Tuesday 16th May at Cottingham Parks Golf Club, with a shotgun start at 1:30pm. Guests will be treated to bacon sandwiches and coffee on arrival, a two-course meal after their round and a prize presentation, whilst a number of well known faces from the world of Hull FC are also expected to feature.
A team of four people can enter for £160 or individual places can also be booked for £40 per person.
You can also sponsor the event or individual holes on the course from as little as £40.
Places are strictly limited for both events and for more information and to book tickets and places email
fp17testimonial@hotmail.com or call 07780 117302.
