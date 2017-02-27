Well done with the diary this week wilf.always look forward to it up here in jock land,more so now that I can't get down to the games.looking at the photos,I see a young lady with a rovers badge on her bonnet.she has obviously seen the light,and decided to watch the best team in hull.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: barham red, Bing [Bot], Bombed Out, Brid B&W, C for Cuckoo, Chris28, Chris71, Dave K., edinburgh yorkie, Gallanteer, Greavsie, HFC Boy, Jo Jumbuck, jools, Karen, Large Paws, Mild Rover, Mr. Zucchini Head, rodney_trotter, the artist, The Milky Bar Kid, Tinkerman23, Zaphod and 311 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}