Realistically with Manfredi being out for most/all of this season it is very likely we will need to hand a debut a winger at some point this season anyway. I would rather us plan ahead by giving Marshall a debut v Leigh now in a game we should still win (no offence Leigh!) rather than trying to avoid the issue and potentially ending up with a situation as we had with Murphy whereby we gave him his second game in a semi-final against Leeds.