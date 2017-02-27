Looking forward to seeing how Marshall gets on. I've always been impressed with him at academy level and his time at Swinton last year should hopefully stand him in good stead.
It's making a really nice change not to have to flog players with niggles and to rest and rotate a little. The squad feels big now and it's still got Tomkins, McIlorum, Manfredi and Gregson to come back in to it.
