Saddened! wrote: I don't claim to understand Union, but when they don't commit to the ruck, why can they then mark the receivers in the line? Surely they are ahead of the ball and offside?



If that rule doesn't exist, it seems a rather easy change to make?

Rule on rucks need players from the opposition to be involved. The tackler was the only player involved so due to Italy not putting anyone in its was open play and players can go where they want. Once 1 other Italian goes in its a ruck so all have to go onside. This will get changed though quickly if it happens again.