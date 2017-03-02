I imagine that the trust members who post on here, who were not on the trust at the time that RW and Box allowed the fridge to be built outside of the 106 are in the dark as much as the rest of us as to why this was allowed. Other than asking RW , James Elston, the West Yorkshire Windows man or David Hinchcliffe who I think were on the trust at that time, I dont see how we are likely to get an answer. I would suspect that JE, WYW man and DH will, if asked say that they were not informed and were in the dark as much as the rest of us.