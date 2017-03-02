WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Press Release

Re: Press Release

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:14 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12720
Location: Ossett
altofts wildcat wrote:
I think people know but don't want to say because it isn't going to be good.


So we're still maintaining the dignified silence routine, for fear of upsetting someone influential? That's worked really well so far.

Re: Press Release

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:30 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10566
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
bren2k wrote:
So we're still maintaining the dignified silence routine, for fear of upsetting someone influential? That's worked really well so far.

I'm purely guessing here, but maybe it's either not to say something that ultimately can not be proven or keeping the powder dry so not to impeed any potential legal action.
1/10

Re: Press Release

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:57 pm
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1584
Location: wakefield
I imagine that the trust members who post on here, who were not on the trust at the time that RW and Box allowed the fridge to be built outside of the 106 are in the dark as much as the rest of us as to why this was allowed. Other than asking RW , James Elston, the West Yorkshire Windows man or David Hinchcliffe who I think were on the trust at that time, I dont see how we are likely to get an answer. I would suspect that JE, WYW man and DH will, if asked say that they were not informed and were in the dark as much as the rest of us.

Re: Press Release

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:18 pm
Horbury Cat
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2013 2:17 pm
Posts: 149
cosmicat wrote:
Well I always though RW was a Wakey fan ,..Seems not ,but why did he resign ?

Maybe he realised all was against him an got sick of fighting a loosing battle, for a man whose use to winning coming second is a bitter pill to swollow.
Dont think he will of taken the decision lightly mind, so Thankyou for your effort Sir Rodney.

Re: Press Release

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:05 pm
Trinity1315
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 484
Khlav Kalash wrote:
I'm purely guessing here, but maybe it's either not to say something that ultimately can not be proven or keeping the powder dry so not to impeed any potential legal action.


What I really don't understand is why is there any secrecy at all. The silence invites people to think the worst because it's been going on for so long. I just want people to say what the facts are not things that cannot be proved. The W.E. are useless; I've said on here before a good investigative journalist would have been into this like a terrier with a rat. Facts would have been published and parties invited for their comments but it's not happening and I don't know why.

Re: Press Release

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:29 pm
poplar cats alive
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 369
The Wakefield Express is the councils mouthpiece, it's not produced in Wakefield anymore just lazy Leeds based journalists never any real news . I only purchase it to see if I've been in court or died, so far been in neither.

Re: Press Release

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:34 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7542
If the original planning application is about to lapse, what happens next ?
Does the land revert to green belt or, does the original plan simply roll over until Yorkcourt (or whoever has filled their shoes) finally start to develop the original site ?

Re: Press Release

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:50 pm
deeHell
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 9:54 pm
Posts: 2084
Location: Metropolis Of Wakefield !!!
wrencat1873 wrote:
If the original planning application is about to lapse, what happens next ?
Does the land revert to green belt or, does the original plan simply roll over until Yorkcourt (or whoever has filled their shoes) finally start to develop the original site ?


Wasn't a separate inquiry takes place running parallel to the SOS inquiry that removed the land from Green Belt? I'm assuming a separate planning application minus the sporting facilities to go in within the year. If at the end of the days it's not in green belt what reason would you need to bulid the facilities?

Re: Press Release

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:07 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7542
deeHell wrote:
Wasn't a separate inquiry takes place running parallel to the SOS inquiry that removed the land from Green Belt? I'm assuming a separate planning application minus the sporting facilities to go in within the year. If at the end of the days it's not in green belt what reason would you need to bulid the facilities?


I'm aware that the land was taken out of green belt.
What I'm asking is that, IF the planning application lapses (after 5 years ?) does the land revert to green belt or, will it remain as "industrial" building land and is there the possibility that we may not get a renewal of PP to build a stadium at NM.

Re: Press Release

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:51 pm
deeHell
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 9:54 pm
Posts: 2084
Location: Metropolis Of Wakefield !!!
wrencat1873 wrote:
I'm aware that the land was taken out of green belt.
What I'm asking is that, IF the planning application lapses (after 5 years ?) does the land revert to green belt or, will it remain as "industrial" building land and is there the possibility that we may not get a renewal of PP to build a stadium at NM.


The Inquiry I was referring to was the local development framework (LDF) that took place around the same time but seperate to PI. I understood this took Newmarket out of the green belt. When PP for the stadium and the warehousing units lapses the land will still be out of the green belt which would be consistent with the LDF.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, alegend, alleycat, bigalf, bren2k, Cats13, dboy, dull nickname, Egg Banjo, exiledcat, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, les-goose, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, thebeagle, TrinFanX, victarmeldrew, wrencat1873 and 238 guests

