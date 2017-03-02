bren2k wrote:
So we're still maintaining the dignified silence routine, for fear of upsetting someone influential? That's worked really well so far.
I'm purely guessing here, but maybe it's either not to say something that ultimately can not be proven or keeping the powder dry so not to impeed any potential legal action.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alegend, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, bren2k, Cats13, coco the fullback, djcool, eric35, Fordy, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Dreadnought, TrinFanX, victarmeldrew, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 284 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}