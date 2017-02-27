deeHell wrote: It seems as PP comes up to expire were at the finger pointing stage. I'm guessing he's slipped away quietly to avoid the inevitable flack that will come his way.

That's quite a kind way of seeing it...I'm still waiting for some kind of answer to the questions I keep asking about the meeting where RW failed to object to the concept of Newcold being allowed outside the 106; and latterly, his position in relation to YCP and any potential conflict of interest with his Chairmanship of the Trust.Someone must know?