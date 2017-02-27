WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:49 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 403
Such a significant stage in the continuing saga (RMW's resignation) is surely a trigger for involving the Wakefield Express in the proceedings. It's time they splashed this Friday's front page with the whole shocking story, with full honesty and naming and shaming if/where appropriate. Isn't this what local newspapers are supposed to be for after all. I know Rodney Walker from the distant past and knew him as a man of honesty and integrity. I hope his standards haven't dropped. COME ON NOW WAKEY EXPRESS. DO THE RIGHT THING FOR YOUR READERS>

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:16 pm
cosmicat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 489
Well I always though RW was a Wakey fan ,..Seems not ,but why did he resign ?

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:33 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1184
Can shed light on the roof payment.

From what I remember it was paid off in stages rather than all at one go.

I have been left the club nearly four years so cant remember exact dates but would say Nov-Dec 2012 time was the last payment

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:24 pm
cosmicat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 489
Jane McDonalds done more for Wakefield then Sir RW

Re: Press Release

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:06 am
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4459
cosmicat wrote:
Well I always though RW was a Wakey fan ,..Seems not ,but why did he resign ?


Jumped or pushed???? And if pushed, by which side??
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
