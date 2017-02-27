WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Press Release

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Press Release

 
Post a reply

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:47 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1569
Location: wakefield
Don`t think Yorkcourt exists anymore, sure I heard that a new company was set up recently

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:58 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1734
Probably his advice not to buy back Belle Vue, I thought he'd be good for looks like the reverse.
Up the Trin

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:33 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3303
Location: Orange street
Other than a load of hot air and flatulence the guy has achieved nothing, in fact his decision not to include Newcold being within the trigger development has put the stadium backwards. However he is great at self publicity and I am interested to see what his response will be to the situation. I have heard a few rumours what his next move will be so lets wait and see.

I would like to wish the remaining people on the trust good luck and I am sure that they will have a much better chance of achieving something now this failed chairman has quit

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:38 pm
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2854
People have hinted at this being a pivotal moment and very soon the Trust are going to change tack, perhaps RW is disassociating himself with the Trust's next move.

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:02 pm
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 430
PHe wrote:
People have hinted at this being a pivotal moment and very soon the Trust are going to change tack, perhaps RW is disassociating himself with the Trust's next move.


If that's the case then I can see the next move being a final push and high risk, if it goes badly then he won't want his name all over it. I'm more inclined to believe that his involvement goes deeper than just being a member of the trust though, as i just can't see how a person who claims to have their vast experience missed the exemption on the S106. I wonder if there was a large pile of notes sitting next to the planning papers at the meeting which distracted his vision.

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:35 pm
sixtogo Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 14, 2010 11:09 am
Posts: 478
It's a shame that it's turned out like this as at the outset Rodney Walker was the great white hope for getting a positive outcome, in fact I think it was TRB himself that stated on here that his contact book alone was worth its weight in gold and could open more doors than anyone else could hope. For that option to be taken away, be it by his own actions (or inaction) and via disagreement in strategy in a major blow in anyones eyes. I just hope that he remains passive moving forwards and doesn't use his considerable influence against us because those connections of his are strong if he wanted to use them.

I guess the plan is to take it to court and try and get a resolution that way. I would seriously urge caution about going down this route though, it is an extremely expensive minefield and planning law is notoriously complicated as I know from my own field of work. It would be a very very high risk strategy and one that could equally backfire as be successful and as the councils legal bill would be footed by the taxpayer would also risk alienating a lot of public support in austere times. I would hope there is some pretty damning evidence of malpractice otherwise it coulod get very messy. As a side note i'm surprised if a staunch red rose socialite like David Hinchliffe would support this action against a Labour council, especially given the current state of the party. It would need everybody on that trust to be pulling in the same direction which is probably where it fell down with Walker. Peter Box & Co. will throw the kitchen sink at it to defend themselves, it will take a watertight argument and a bit of luck to succeed.

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:40 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1569
Location: wakefield
Would be interesting to check the timings of the Northstand roof payment. At that time I think that Glover and James Elston were on the trust, Rodney Walker by the sound of things basically ran the Trust and no one questioned him at that time, it is suggested that he alone attended meetings with Yorkcourt and the Council, no other members of the trust were invited to these meetings. Glover was committed to the Northstand Roof but did not have any money. It is rumored that Rodney picked up the bill for the roof, now it would be interesting if this was at the same time as Rodney , council and developer getting the fridge outside of the 106. Under normal circumstances you would expect Rodney wanting a parade of the city in his honor for paying for the roof. It only came to light when Glover went then it is suggested in Wakey Pub talk that Rodney then advised new owners that he was owed money for the roof. All speculation of course but interesting never the less, may very well be this new thing called Fake News

Re: Press Release

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:05 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3303
Location: Orange street
sixtogo wrote:
I just hope that he remains passive moving forwards and doesn't use his considerable influence against us.


Well his purported considerable influence did not do that much good as far as Newmarket is concerned or else we would not be where we are today.

As far as remaining passive I would suggest allowing Newcold to remain outside the trigger area is more than passive, its laying down and having his tummy tickled.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, alegend, alleycat, altofts wildcat, basher11, bellycouldtackle, bentleberry, bigalf, djcool, eastardsley, Emley Cat, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, thebeagle, Yahoo [Bot] and 286 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,6282,05275,7924,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}