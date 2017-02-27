It's a shame that it's turned out like this as at the outset Rodney Walker was the great white hope for getting a positive outcome, in fact I think it was TRB himself that stated on here that his contact book alone was worth its weight in gold and could open more doors than anyone else could hope. For that option to be taken away, be it by his own actions (or inaction) and via disagreement in strategy in a major blow in anyones eyes. I just hope that he remains passive moving forwards and doesn't use his considerable influence against us because those connections of his are strong if he wanted to use them.



I guess the plan is to take it to court and try and get a resolution that way. I would seriously urge caution about going down this route though, it is an extremely expensive minefield and planning law is notoriously complicated as I know from my own field of work. It would be a very very high risk strategy and one that could equally backfire as be successful and as the councils legal bill would be footed by the taxpayer would also risk alienating a lot of public support in austere times. I would hope there is some pretty damning evidence of malpractice otherwise it coulod get very messy. As a side note i'm surprised if a staunch red rose socialite like David Hinchliffe would support this action against a Labour council, especially given the current state of the party. It would need everybody on that trust to be pulling in the same direction which is probably where it fell down with Walker. Peter Box & Co. will throw the kitchen sink at it to defend themselves, it will take a watertight argument and a bit of luck to succeed.