Would be interesting to check the timings of the Northstand roof payment. At that time I think that Glover and James Elston were on the trust, Rodney Walker by the sound of things basically ran the Trust and no one questioned him at that time, it is suggested that he alone attended meetings with Yorkcourt and the Council, no other members of the trust were invited to these meetings. Glover was committed to the Northstand Roof but did not have any money. It is rumored that Rodney picked up the bill for the roof, now it would be interesting if this was at the same time as Rodney , council and developer getting the fridge outside of the 106. Under normal circumstances you would expect Rodney wanting a parade of the city in his honor for paying for the roof. It only came to light when Glover went then it is suggested in Wakey Pub talk that Rodney then advised new owners that he was owed money for the roof. All speculation of course but interesting never the less, may very well be this new thing called Fake News