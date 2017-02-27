Other than a load of hot air and flatulence the guy has achieved nothing, in fact his decision not to include Newcold being within the trigger development has put the stadium backwards. However he is great at self publicity and I am interested to see what his response will be to the situation. I have heard a few rumours what his next move will be so lets wait and see.



I would like to wish the remaining people on the trust good luck and I am sure that they will have a much better chance of achieving something now this failed chairman has quit