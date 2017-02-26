Wakefield & District Community Trust.



Press Release 23-2-17



The Wakefield & District Community Trust announces that Sir Rodney Walker has resigned as Chairman and Trustee with immediate effect.



The not-for-profit Trust was formed with the intention of supporting the development of a Community Stadium for the City of Wakefield and was named as the beneficiary of the Stadium to be built as a result of the Outline Planning permission granted at Newmarket in 2012 following a Public Inquiry and continues to work towards that aim.



Jonathan Stone was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Trust following his role in the Residents for Newmarket campaign. Jonathan commented: “I became involved in the campaign to deliver Newmarket as I believed in the projects ability to bring jobs, funding and infrastructure to Wakefield whilst, at the same time, being able to deliver the much-needed new Community Stadium that this City demands. The campaign continues with these aims and we welcome any other interested parties to come forward and see what we have to offer.”



No further comment will be made at this time.



Thank you.