Cherry_&_White wrote: Agree about Smith (when I said Matty aside, I meant that he literally wasn't in the side!). I know Saints fans aren't bowled over by him but after watching last Good Friday, he can only be an improvement on Walsh, even if just for his attitude.



Also think the Gallen to Saints rumours are interesting too. He might be 36, but could still be useful in giving that steel to them that they're not getting from the coach.

There is no side in the world that wouldn't improve by having Paul Gallen in it. I suppose it would be all about his attitude to the move to England. What would be his motives? If he was serious then he'd be a great signing even if it was for just one season. In sport success often brings more success. If Gallen helped you win the Challenge Cup or Super League, then the marquee signing wages would be worth it.