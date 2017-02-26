|
Was thinking about this when posting on another thread. How do you see (at this early stage) how the squads are going to hold up and where they will finish.
I know it's easy to be biased but is there any side in the league with better depth than ours? They just keep coming through the ranks and impressing every season. I drink with Tom Davies' dad often and he sounds like a very grounded lad as well as one with a lot of potential. Probably will get a couple of games late in the season so we will see.
Warrington for me are very much Jekyll and Hyde. We saw against Brisbane how well they can attack but they have recruited poorly bar Brown who was only a direct replacement for what they already had. For me they will fall short again :- EDIT Jack Johnson should improve a lot this year and it remains to be seen whether Patton get's the game time he needs.
Saints are a side in freefall. They are losing the spine of their team and keep replacing them with 30+ year old players. They will very soon be where we were in circa 2005. Funny how sport goes in cycles isn't it. They were easily the best side on the planet just over 10 years ago and we were getting stuffed by everybody. The long term investment in the youth again for us has paid dividends and we are now in a great position. Saints are a long way from this. Roby is coming to the end, Walmsley will most certainly move to OZ and Lomax only needs one injury. What else do they have after that? They have just let Greenwood go (who i didn't rate tbh) but he is young and have replaced him with Zeb Taia (32 i think) Short term. It is coming to a stage for them now where they will be desperate for them to produce from the youth side. The youth side were brilliant last season though so there is a glimmer for them.
Leeds, like Saints have been going through transition. They seem to have been able to plug the gaps a little through it. Segeyaro was massive for them last season and steadied the ship. Although Leeds fans probably now hate him, in the long run he probably saved them. They are now well on track and players like JJB are crucial for them to help the likes of Ward, Sutcliffe and Golding make the step up.
Wakey could be possible improvers, Hudds have gone back to being a middle of the road side. Widnes are going backwards Catalans will always start strong and finish with a whimper, Salford seem to have some stability finally and Hull could be anything from this point. For Leyth it's all about consolidation.
Castleford. These guy's are the big movers. They continue to creep closer every year. They have a really good side. I would be surprised if any side can beat them at the Mend A Hose this season. But...... do they have the depth and big game mentallity to go all the way?
Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:13 pm
Castleford are flavour of the month with Sky at the moment. They actually lost more home games than they won last season so the Jungle isn't as impregnable as you may think. I see them replacing Huddersfield in that they may well come top 4 but will bottle it (just like they did at Wembley in 2014) when the big games come along.
Wire will be strong again. The RFL did them no favours by bookending the Brisbane game with a trip to France and a Cas team that had two weeks to prepare. Cooper looks to have improved their pack as they have removed the deadwood (Bailey). They have Ratchford and Currie to return. Brown is a very good signing. I expect a good season for him.
I wouldn't write Saints off yet. They have good youngsters coming through. They were unlucky to lose Matty before we had even started. But Richardson will be a future star, I believe.
Leeds won't reach previous heights, but have enough good players to challenge for top 4 (Cuthbertson, Ferres, Watkins, Moon, Hall, Ablett and Briscoe would get in most teams). I also like the look of their new hooker.
Catalan will fall away. They look to be too reliant on Greg Bird, who is a player and a half. Not enough quality in that squad.
Widnes may struggle but as they showed on Friday, they are a match for anyone on that pitch. They should win enough to secure SL staus next season.
Wakefield will struggle (my tip for relegation with Hull KR replacing them). Huddersfeld and Salford have improved from last season. Leigh will compete. Hull won't be as good as last season, it may even be a one-season-wonder.
Still can't see past Wigan and Wire, even with their poor start.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:46 pm
Levrier
Who do you see in our squad making the step up?
Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:08 pm
Geoff
Levrier wrote:
Who do you see in our squad making the step up?
There are a lot of very promising youngsters on the fringe, but as always it depends on what happens with the players above them, as to whether they get the chance. Of the ones yet to play for the first team, Josh Ganson is a cracking hooker, but behind MM and Powell may not get a game. There's something of a young Kieron Cunningham about him. Marshall, who we will see on Friday, has electric pace but as with many youngsters still a bit suspect in defence.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:26 am
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Castleford are flavour of the month with Sky at the moment. They actually lost more home games than they won last season so the Jungle isn't as impregnable as you may think. I see them replacing Huddersfield in that they may well come top 4 but will bottle it (just like they did at Wembley in 2014) when the big games come along.
Wire will be strong again. The RFL did them no favours by bookending the Brisbane game with a trip to France and a Cas team that had two weeks to prepare. Cooper looks to have improved their pack as they have removed the deadwood (Bailey). They have Ratchford and Currie to return. Brown is a very good signing. I expect a good season for him.
I wouldn't write Saints off yet. They have good youngsters coming through. They were unlucky to lose Matty before we had even started. But Richardson will be a future star, I believe.
Leeds won't reach previous heights, but have enough good players to challenge for top 4 (Cuthbertson, Ferres, Watkins, Moon, Hall, Ablett and Briscoe would get in most teams). I also like the look of their new hooker.
Catalan will fall away. They look to be too reliant on Greg Bird, who is a player and a half. Not enough quality in that squad.
Widnes may struggle but as they showed on Friday, they are a match for anyone on that pitch. They should win enough to secure SL staus next season.
Wakefield will struggle (my tip for relegation with Hull KR replacing them). Huddersfeld and Salford have improved from last season. Leigh will compete. Hull won't be as good as last season, it may even be a one-season-wonder.
Still can't see past Wigan and Wire, even with their poor start.
I can't get my head around Saints. Seeing their squad against Leeds, it finally looked like they had finally managed to get a fully fit squad (Matty aside) and looked like a quality side on paper.
Couple of matches in, they just look like the same side of the last few years. Sure they won't be a million miles away come the end of the season, but you just get the feeling that there's something culturally which means they're a bit soft. Almost like we were pre-Madge.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:28 pm
Cherry_&_White wrote:
I can't get my head around Saints. Seeing their squad against Leeds, it finally looked like they had finally managed to get a fully fit squad (Matty aside) and looked like a quality side on paper.
Couple of matches in, they just look like the same side of the last few years. Sure they won't be a million miles away come the end of the season, but you just get the feeling that there's something culturally which means they're a bit soft. Almost like we were pre-Madge.
I know what you mean but I do believe that Matty will be quality signing for them. He has come from a winning culture at Wigan and he was very much part of our success. He is a leader and a good pro who will help their youngsters to mature (if Saints fans allow). Percival, Knowles, Fages, Richardson etc have great futures in the game.
I wouldn't be happy with the signing of Zeb Taia if I was a Saints fan, but we've been here before, losing a promising youngster to the NRL. Taia is a good short term signing though.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:28 pm
Levrier wrote:
Who do you see in our squad making the step up?
Ganson, Marshall and Forsyth.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:11 pm
Levrier wrote:
Who do you see in our squad making the step up?
Tom Davies looks very useful and I'd like see him pick up a game or two during the season.
On a slightly different note I hope Ryan Sutton can really kick on. He is still really only a lad but is progressing quite nicely and I hope that within the next year or so he can become a regular starting 13 player and attain some representative honours. He is a good aggressive lad who I think will get better as he plays more minutes in a game.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:03 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Tom Davies looks very useful and I'd like see him pick up a game or two during the season.
On a slightly different note I hope Ryan Sutton can really kick on. He is still really only a lad but is progressing quite nicely and I hope that within the next year or so he can become a regular starting 13 player and attain some representative honours. He is a good aggressive lad who I think will get better as he plays more minutes in a game.
I like Sutton but i just don't see him fulfilling his potential unless he loses that fat and turns it into muscle. That is the difference to being a plodder and a powerhouse
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:20 am
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I know what you mean but I do believe that Matty will be quality signing for them. He has come from a winning culture at Wigan and he was very much part of our success. He is a leader and a good pro who will help their youngsters to mature (if Saints fans allow). Percival, Knowles, Fages, Richardson etc have great futures in the game.
I wouldn't be happy with the signing of Zeb Taia if I was a Saints fan, but we've been here before, losing a promising youngster to the NRL. Taia is a good short term signing though.
Agree about Smith (when I said Matty aside, I meant that he literally wasn't in the side!). I know Saints fans aren't bowled over by him but after watching last Good Friday, he can only be an improvement on Walsh, even if just for his attitude.
Also think the Gallen to Saints rumours are interesting too. He might be 36, but could still be useful in giving that steel to them that they're not getting from the coach.
|