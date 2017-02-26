WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Squads

2017 Squads

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:34 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Was thinking about this when posting on another thread. How do you see (at this early stage) how the squads are going to hold up and where they will finish.

I know it's easy to be biased but is there any side in the league with better depth than ours? They just keep coming through the ranks and impressing every season. I drink with Tom Davies' dad often and he sounds like a very grounded lad as well as one with a lot of potential. Probably will get a couple of games late in the season so we will see.

Warrington for me are very much Jekyll and Hyde. We saw against Brisbane how well they can attack but they have recruited poorly bar Brown who was only a direct replacement for what they already had. For me they will fall short again :- EDIT Jack Johnson should improve a lot this year and it remains to be seen whether Patton get's the game time he needs.

Saints are a side in freefall. They are losing the spine of their team and keep replacing them with 30+ year old players. They will very soon be where we were in circa 2005. Funny how sport goes in cycles isn't it. They were easily the best side on the planet just over 10 years ago and we were getting stuffed by everybody. The long term investment in the youth again for us has paid dividends and we are now in a great position. Saints are a long way from this. Roby is coming to the end, Walmsley will most certainly move to OZ and Lomax only needs one injury. What else do they have after that? They have just let Greenwood go (who i didn't rate tbh) but he is young and have replaced him with Zeb Taia (32 i think) Short term. It is coming to a stage for them now where they will be desperate for them to produce from the youth side. The youth side were brilliant last season though so there is a glimmer for them.

Leeds, like Saints have been going through transition. They seem to have been able to plug the gaps a little through it. Segeyaro was massive for them last season and steadied the ship. Although Leeds fans probably now hate him, in the long run he probably saved them. They are now well on track and players like JJB are crucial for them to help the likes of Ward, Sutcliffe and Golding make the step up.

Wakey could be possible improvers, Hudds have gone back to being a middle of the road side. Widnes are going backwards Catalans will always start strong and finish with a whimper, Salford seem to have some stability finally and Hull could be anything from this point. For Leyth it's all about consolidation.

Castleford. These guy's are the big movers. They continue to creep closer every year. They have a really good side. I would be surprised if any side can beat them at the Mend A Hose this season. But...... do they have the depth and big game mentallity to go all the way?

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:13 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Castleford are flavour of the month with Sky at the moment. They actually lost more home games than they won last season so the Jungle isn't as impregnable as you may think. I see them replacing Huddersfield in that they may well come top 4 but will bottle it (just like they did at Wembley in 2014) when the big games come along.

Wire will be strong again. The RFL did them no favours by bookending the Brisbane game with a trip to France and a Cas team that had two weeks to prepare. Cooper looks to have improved their pack as they have removed the deadwood (Bailey). They have Ratchford and Currie to return. Brown is a very good signing. I expect a good season for him.

I wouldn't write Saints off yet. They have good youngsters coming through. They were unlucky to lose Matty before we had even started. But Richardson will be a future star, I believe.

Leeds won't reach previous heights, but have enough good players to challenge for top 4 (Cuthbertson, Ferres, Watkins, Moon, Hall, Ablett and Briscoe would get in most teams). I also like the look of their new hooker.

Catalan will fall away. They look to be too reliant on Greg Bird, who is a player and a half. Not enough quality in that squad.

Widnes may struggle but as they showed on Friday, they are a match for anyone on that pitch. They should win enough to secure SL staus next season.

Wakefield will struggle (my tip for relegation with Hull KR replacing them). Huddersfeld and Salford have improved from last season. Leigh will compete. Hull won't be as good as last season, it may even be a one-season-wonder.

Still can't see past Wigan and Wire, even with their poor start.
Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:46 pm
Levrier
Who do you see in our squad making the step up?

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:08 pm
Geoff
Levrier wrote:
Who do you see in our squad making the step up?

There are a lot of very promising youngsters on the fringe, but as always it depends on what happens with the players above them, as to whether they get the chance. Of the ones yet to play for the first team, Josh Ganson is a cracking hooker, but behind MM and Powell may not get a game. There's something of a young Kieron Cunningham about him. Marshall, who we will see on Friday, has electric pace but as with many youngsters still a bit suspect in defence.

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:26 am
Cherry_&_White

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 4
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Castleford are flavour of the month with Sky at the moment. They actually lost more home games than they won last season so the Jungle isn't as impregnable as you may think. I see them replacing Huddersfield in that they may well come top 4 but will bottle it (just like they did at Wembley in 2014) when the big games come along.

Wire will be strong again. The RFL did them no favours by bookending the Brisbane game with a trip to France and a Cas team that had two weeks to prepare. Cooper looks to have improved their pack as they have removed the deadwood (Bailey). They have Ratchford and Currie to return. Brown is a very good signing. I expect a good season for him.

I wouldn't write Saints off yet. They have good youngsters coming through. They were unlucky to lose Matty before we had even started. But Richardson will be a future star, I believe.

Leeds won't reach previous heights, but have enough good players to challenge for top 4 (Cuthbertson, Ferres, Watkins, Moon, Hall, Ablett and Briscoe would get in most teams). I also like the look of their new hooker.

Catalan will fall away. They look to be too reliant on Greg Bird, who is a player and a half. Not enough quality in that squad.

Widnes may struggle but as they showed on Friday, they are a match for anyone on that pitch. They should win enough to secure SL staus next season.

Wakefield will struggle (my tip for relegation with Hull KR replacing them). Huddersfeld and Salford have improved from last season. Leigh will compete. Hull won't be as good as last season, it may even be a one-season-wonder.

Still can't see past Wigan and Wire, even with their poor start.


I can't get my head around Saints. Seeing their squad against Leeds, it finally looked like they had finally managed to get a fully fit squad (Matty aside) and looked like a quality side on paper.

Couple of matches in, they just look like the same side of the last few years. Sure they won't be a million miles away come the end of the season, but you just get the feeling that there's something culturally which means they're a bit soft. Almost like we were pre-Madge.

