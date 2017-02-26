WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Squads

2017 Squads

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:34 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 569
Was thinking about this when posting on another thread. How do you see (at this early stage) how the squads are going to hold up and where they will finish.

I know it's easy to be biased but is there any side in the league with better depth than ours? They just keep coming through the ranks and impressing every season. I drink with Tom Davies' dad often and he sounds like a very grounded lad as well as one with a lot of potential. Probably will get a couple of games late in the season so we will see.

Warrington for me are very much Jekyll and Hyde. We saw against Brisbane how well they can attack but they have recruited poorly bar Brown who was only a direct replacement for what they already had. For me they will fall short again :- EDIT Jack Johnson should improve a lot this year and it remains to be seen whether Patton get's the game time he needs.

Saints are a side in freefall. They are losing the spine of their team and keep replacing them with 30+ year old players. They will very soon be where we were in circa 2005. Funny how sport goes in cycles isn't it. They were easily the best side on the planet just over 10 years ago and we were getting stuffed by everybody. The long term investment in the youth again for us has paid dividends and we are now in a great position. Saints are a long way from this. Roby is coming to the end, Walmsley will most certainly move to OZ and Lomax only needs one injury. What else do they have after that? They have just let Greenwood go (who i didn't rate tbh) but he is young and have replaced him with Zeb Taia (32 i think) Short term. It is coming to a stage for them now where they will be desperate for them to produce from the youth side. The youth side were brilliant last season though so there is a glimmer for them.

Leeds, like Saints have been going through transition. They seem to have been able to plug the gaps a little through it. Segeyaro was massive for them last season and steadied the ship. Although Leeds fans probably now hate him, in the long run he probably saved them. They are now well on track and players like JJB are crucial for them to help the likes of Ward, Sutcliffe and Golding make the step up.

Wakey could be possible improvers, Hudds have gone back to being a middle of the road side. Widnes are going backwards Catalans will always start strong and finish with a whimper, Salford seem to have some stability finally and Hull could be anything from this point. For Leyth it's all about consolidation.

Castleford. These guy's are the big movers. They continue to creep closer every year. They have a really good side. I would be surprised if any side can beat them at the Mend A Hose this season. But...... do they have the depth and big game mentallity to go all the way?

