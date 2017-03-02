moto748 wrote: Your England team sucks. Sarginson ? Savelio? G Burgess?



Well, I suppose if they wanted to give France a chance...

Sarginson is playing for Gold Coast this coming Saturday evening (Gold Coast time) against the powerhouse Sydney Roosters. To select Sarginson against such formidable opponents (he will be marking either Blake Ferguson or Latrell Mitchell) shows the respect which Gold Coast coach Neil Henry has for the former London Broncos trained Englishman.