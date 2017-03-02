WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - France vs England: likely scores in France or England?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:24 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Likely teams

ENGLAND:

Zachary Hardaker

Jermaine McGilvary, Kallum Watkins, Daniel Sarginson, Ryan Hall

Gareth Widdop
Lucas Gale

Samuel Burgess
Elliot Whitehead, Andre Savelio
George Burgess, Joshua Hodgson, James Graham

Interchange: James Roby, Christopher Hill, Thomas Burgess, Liam Farrell



FRANCE

Morgan Escare

Thomas Bosc, Vincent Duport, Benjamin Jullien, Fouad Yaha

Lucas Albert
Theodore Fages

Jason Baitieri
Benjamin Garcia, Antoni Maria
Remi Casty, Eloi Pelissier, Julien Bousquet

Interchange: Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Simon, Gadwin Springer, Romain Navarette, Kevin Larroyer (one to be omitted)



With Morgan Escare and Theodore Fages in their current excellent form, and a very strong French pack, I would predict England 30 France 22 if played in France, and England 36, France 16 if played in England.


Who is 'Remi' Casty, no such name, now if you're talking about Remigius Casty I'd know who you're referring to.
playing now Engand 42-France 12
In france in the hot months, France 16- England 34

Re: France vs England: likely scores in France or England?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:49 am
moto748 wrote:
Your England team sucks. Sarginson? Savelio? G Burgess?

Well, I suppose if they wanted to give France a chance...



Sarginson is playing for Gold Coast this coming Saturday evening (Gold Coast time) against the powerhouse Sydney Roosters. To select Sarginson against such formidable opponents (he will be marking either Blake Ferguson or Latrell Mitchell) shows the respect which Gold Coast coach Neil Henry has for the former London Broncos trained Englishman.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
