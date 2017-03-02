JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Likely teams
ENGLAND:
Zachary Hardaker
Jermaine McGilvary, Kallum Watkins, Daniel Sarginson, Ryan Hall
Gareth Widdop
Lucas Gale
Samuel Burgess
Elliot Whitehead, Andre Savelio
George Burgess, Joshua Hodgson, James Graham
Interchange: James Roby, Christopher Hill, Thomas Burgess, Liam Farrell
FRANCE
Morgan Escare
Thomas Bosc, Vincent Duport, Benjamin Jullien, Fouad Yaha
Lucas Albert
Theodore Fages
Jason Baitieri
Benjamin Garcia, Antoni Maria
Remi Casty, Eloi Pelissier, Julien Bousquet
Interchange: Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Simon, Gadwin Springer, Romain Navarette, Kevin Larroyer (one to be omitted)
With Morgan Escare and Theodore Fages in their current excellent form, and a very strong French pack, I would predict England 30 France 22 if played in France, and England 36, France 16 if played in England.
ENGLAND:
Zachary Hardaker
Jermaine McGilvary, Kallum Watkins, Daniel Sarginson, Ryan Hall
Gareth Widdop
Lucas Gale
Samuel Burgess
Elliot Whitehead, Andre Savelio
George Burgess, Joshua Hodgson, James Graham
Interchange: James Roby, Christopher Hill, Thomas Burgess, Liam Farrell
FRANCE
Morgan Escare
Thomas Bosc, Vincent Duport, Benjamin Jullien, Fouad Yaha
Lucas Albert
Theodore Fages
Jason Baitieri
Benjamin Garcia, Antoni Maria
Remi Casty, Eloi Pelissier, Julien Bousquet
Interchange: Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Simon, Gadwin Springer, Romain Navarette, Kevin Larroyer (one to be omitted)
With Morgan Escare and Theodore Fages in their current excellent form, and a very strong French pack, I would predict England 30 France 22 if played in France, and England 36, France 16 if played in England.
Who is 'Remi' Casty, no such name, now if you're talking about Remigius Casty I'd know who you're referring to.
playing now Engand 42-France 12
In france in the hot months, France 16- England 34