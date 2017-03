It must be a good sign that for the first time in my life watching rugby league, I can name a France 17 off the top of my head. I hope they get themselves in a good place for the World Cup.



As for England that team named clearly isn't our strongest and there's some top players to come back from injury. I'm hoping come the end of the year Sam Tomkins and Ben Currie are back and bang in form because both are needed.