For me the England team would look more like this:



Hardaker (if mental state is okay)

J.Burgess

Gildart (maybe too young but others haven't cemented this spot, plus he partners Burgess at Wigan).

Watkins

Hall

Widdop

Gale

Graham

Hodgson

Hill

Bateman

Whitehead

S.Burgess



Clark/Roby

T. Burgess

G. Burgess

Cooper/In form pack member.



Can swap Burgess and Gildart for McGillvary and Percival if nessecary. Also long term I'd like to see Currie, Whitehead and Bateman as the back 3 in the pack. That England team vs. Jean's France team would win comfortably.