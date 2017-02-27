Huddersfield1895 wrote: Your not alone thing that.

I think I'm right in saying that they gave the 32 year old who they swapped for Greenwood a 3 year contract.

Strange goings on at Saints.

Greenwood was going anyway to the Gold Coast at the end of this season, so there is not much that the club could have done about that, and it makes sense to get something out of the deal rather than losing him for nothing at the end of the season. Whether Taia on a 3 year deal is a good deal, only time will tell.Savelio is a different matter - essentially Cunningham sees him as a prop, he wanted to play 2nd row, and that was it. It's Cunningham's way or you are out. Even if that means playing Dominique Peyroux in the 2nd row in preference to him.The fundametnal problem is that Cunningham is in meltdown - blaming everyone but himself for the failings of the last 2 years. His latest "thing" has been blaming the lack of experience in the squad, hence signing anyone and everyone over the age of 30 on long contracts. His predecessor will be lumbered with an aged squad.