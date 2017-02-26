WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andre Savelio

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:44 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
The greatest forward talent to emerge since Samuel Burgess?
Re: Andre Savelio

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:45 pm
GUBRATS
No
Re: Andre Savelio

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:46 pm
Willzay
He isn't French or Canadian so no.

Re: Andre Savelio

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:51 pm
Outsiders obviously do not know the contractual and other ins and outs. But for a club to allow both Greenwood and Savelio to leave could, with hindsight, prove to be one of the most disastrous errors of judgements ever.

Re: Andre Savelio

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:58 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Cross Hills Cougar wrote:
Outsiders obviously do not know the contractual and other ins and outs. But for a club to allow both Greenwood and Savelio to leave could, with hindsight, prove to be one of the most disastrous errors of judgements ever.


I agree.
Re: Andre Savelio

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:02 pm
He looked very good playing in an injury-hit Cas team last year, despite lacking match fitness as he wasn't playing for Saints before joining Cas on loan.
The only question mark is his attitude and his open desire to play in the NRL, hence only signing a one-year deal with Warrington.

