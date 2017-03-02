WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:54 am
dave1612
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 12:47 pm
Posts: 248
CAS 20
HFC 12
STH 12
WIG 24
CAT 30
WAR 12

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:02 pm
rhinos_bish

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 5
CAS 8
HFC 4
STH 10
WIG 14
WAR 10
CAT 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:12 pm
John boy 13
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:41 pm
Posts: 154
CAS 12
HFC 8
STH 10
WIG 14
CAT 8
WAR 12
The back to back champion of the shark-0- meter prediction league

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:26 pm
BRK
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 3:49 pm
Posts: 202
CAS 10
HFC 7
STH 16
WIG 10
CAT 16
WAR 14

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:16 pm
rotherhamrhino
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 30, 2005 4:14 pm
Posts: 446
CAS 10
HUD 8
STH 28
WIG 36
CAT 14
SAL 7

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:45 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5241
CAS 10
HUD 8
STH 16
WIG 12
CAT 12
WAR 8
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:56 pm
Jamie101
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 690
Location: Back in Leeds :)
Cas 14
Hud 8
StH 10
Wig 12
War 8
Cat 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:49 pm
deanos rhinos
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 03, 2003 12:30 pm
Posts: 423
Location: Leeds
CAS 18
HFC 12
STH 8
WIG 22
CAT 18
SAL 6

Cheers
Deanos Rhinos

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:35 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3039
CAS 16
HFC 16
STH 18
WIG 20
CAT 22
WAR 8
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:41 pm
Broad Ings Warrior

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 12:05 pm
Posts: 92
CAS 8
HFC 8
STH 12
WIG 14
CAT 20
WAR 8
c}