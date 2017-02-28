WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:10 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10391
CAS 18
HFC 4
STH 6
WIG 12
CAT 18
WAR 14

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:49 pm
Xykojen User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 06, 2013 1:51 pm
Posts: 110
Location: Drifting on the breeze
CAS 24
HUD 4
STH 10
WIG 14
CAT 20
SAL 7
-Xyk

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:50 am

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 6932
Location: Heart and mind at Headingley, body anywhere else in the world
CAS by 12
HFC by 6
STH by 6
WIG by 16
CAT by 6
WAR by 8
Image

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:10 pm
Phil Clarke User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Oct 12, 2015 1:55 pm
Posts: 98
Location: Wigan
CAS 16
HFC 10
STH 20
WIG 28
CAT 24
WAR 8
Wigan Warriors will always be the biggest club in the world of rugby league
I own the RL Gods

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:13 pm
Highbury Rhino Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 9:27 pm
Posts: 1550
Location: London
LEE 14
HFC 8
STH 24
WIG 16
CAT 10
WAR 18
Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:30 pm
Priestley Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:33 am
Posts: 3
CAS 14
HFC 8
STH 12
WIG 26
CAT 18
WAR 10

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:37 pm
Rhino46 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 11, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 281
CAS 8
HUD 7
STH 16
WIG 12
CAT 18
WAR 6

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 5:42 pm
rodhutch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 608
Location: Ambleside Cumbria
CAS 20
HFC 8
STH 16
WIG 16
CAT 14
WAR 8

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:50 pm
rhinos69 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 07, 2006 8:19 pm
Posts: 325
CAS 10
HUD 9
STH 14
WIG 10
WAR 12
CAT 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:49 pm
Sarahgrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 1:58 pm
Posts: 5008
Location: walking in a rhino wonderland
CAS 20
HFC 6
STH 18
WIG 8
CAT 22
WAR 12

cheers
That's why we are champions again!
c}