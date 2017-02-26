WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:08 pm
FoxyRhino
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2854
Location: Leeds
This week's results

Week 2
Hull FC 14 Catalans 16 - Catalans by 2
Huddersfield 24 Wakefield 16 - Huddersfield by 8
Leeds 20 Salford 14 - Leeds by 6
Leigh 24 St Helens 16 - Leigh by 8
Warrington 22 Castleford 30 - Castleford by 8
Widnes 26 Wigan 28 - Wigan by 2


This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

8 Old Feller (Predictor of the week)
7 Deanos Rhinos
6 Priestley, Steve Slippery Morris
5 Biff Tannen, BRK, Jamie101, Loiner81, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Southstander.com
4 Dave1612, Finglas, Rhino46, Sarahgrhino, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, Tvoc
3 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos69, Tigertot, WF Rhino, William Eve, Xykojen
2 Frosties, Him, Mr. Zucchini Head, Phil Clarke, Rotherhamrhino, The Biffs Back
1 Cuppabrew

Overall table
16 Priestley
15 Rodhutch
13 Loiner81, Old Feller, Steve Slippery Morris
12 Jamie101
11 Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith
10 Biff Tannen, BRK, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, ThePrinter, William Eve, Xykojen
9 Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Rotherhamrhino, Tigertot
8 Phil Clarke, Rhino46, Tvoc, WF Rhino
7 Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, Frosties, Him, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back
6 Cuppabrew, FGB
2 Mr. Zucchini Head

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Hull FC (HFC)
St Helens (STH) v Wakefield (WAK)
Wigan (WIG) v Leigh (LEI)
Catalans (CAT) v Widnes (WID)
Salford (SAL) v Warrington (WAR)

Good luck

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:17 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19662
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
CAS 14
HFC 10
STH 10
WIG 20
CAT 24
WAR 10

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:38 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9461
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
CAS 1
HUD 6
WAK 8
WIG 18
CAT 26
WAR 8
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:15 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 588
LEE 3
HUD 7
STH 10
WIG 8
CAT 16
SAL 8
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:12 pm
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22082
CAS 20
HFC 8
STH 8
WIG 14
CAT 14
WAR 8

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:36 pm
finglas
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am
Posts: 4127
Location: Dublin's fair city
CAS 12
HFC 12
STH 12
WIG 12
CAT 12
WAR 12
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk

So you've met my wife

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:09 am
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13766
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
LEE 7
HFC 10
STH 19
WIG 22
CAT 20
WAR 24

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:51 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4785
Location: Hill Valley
CAS 20
HFC 8
STH 8
WIG 20
CAT 20
WAR 8
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:29 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4778
CAS by 12
HFC by 6
STH by 10
WIG by 18
CAT by 14
WAR by 7

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:05 am
Carisma HFC
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jan 07, 2003 5:44 pm
Posts: 544
Location: South of Heaven
CAS 8
HUD 10
STH 14
WIG 22
CAT 18
WAR 20
Sometimes say nothing!!!

c}