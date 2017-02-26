This week's results



Week 2

Hull FC 14 Catalans 16 - Catalans by 2

Huddersfield 24 Wakefield 16 - Huddersfield by 8

Leeds 20 Salford 14 - Leeds by 6

Leigh 24 St Helens 16 - Leigh by 8

Warrington 22 Castleford 30 - Castleford by 8

Widnes 26 Wigan 28 - Wigan by 2





This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.



8 Old Feller (Predictor of the week)

7 Deanos Rhinos

6 Priestley, Steve Slippery Morris

5 Biff Tannen, BRK, Jamie101, Loiner81, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Southstander.com

4 Dave1612, Finglas, Rhino46, Sarahgrhino, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, Tvoc

3 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos69, Tigertot, WF Rhino, William Eve, Xykojen

2 Frosties, Him, Mr. Zucchini Head, Phil Clarke, Rotherhamrhino, The Biffs Back

1 Cuppabrew



Overall table

16 Priestley

15 Rodhutch

13 Loiner81, Old Feller, Steve Slippery Morris

12 Jamie101

11 Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith

10 Biff Tannen, BRK, John Boy 13, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, ThePrinter, William Eve, Xykojen

9 Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Rotherhamrhino, Tigertot

8 Phil Clarke, Rhino46, Tvoc, WF Rhino

7 Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, Frosties, Him, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back

6 Cuppabrew, FGB

2 Mr. Zucchini Head



If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Castleford (CAS) v Leeds (LEE)

Huddersfield (HUD) v Hull FC (HFC)

St Helens (STH) v Wakefield (WAK)

Wigan (WIG) v Leigh (LEI)

Catalans (CAT) v Widnes (WID)

Salford (SAL) v Warrington (WAR)



Good luck