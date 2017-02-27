He certainly is, but regardless of what's going on, you can't direct your anger at the referee. The round-ball game could learn lots from both codes of rugby regarding respect for the officials.



It was a strange game from a refereeing perspective. We did get the "rub of the green" overall, but the Rochdale faithful need to read up on the rules of Rugby League as well. The head tackle that saw their first sin bin was more malicious than the Fax players had been penalised for earlier, but maybe the second yellow card wasn't called for?



Regardless, we need to work out how to crack a Championship defence from 10 metres out.....