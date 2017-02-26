WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game

Todays Game

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:43 pm
Living The Dream
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 596
Ground out a good win against a decent side today.
Goal line d was much better as Rochdale threw a lot at us.
Back 3 of Will Rob and Salty looks settled.
Muzza's kicking game was very good today and pushed us around the park well.
Real shame about O'Brien picking up a shoulder injury near end of the game though. He has made such a difference to our game.Good to see Ben kaye back though
Still got Grady to come back in to beef up our forwards.
Crowd announced at around 850 I think.
Sixth in the table now.

Re: Todays Game

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:22 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8349
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Great result for you lot today. Rochdale looked a decent side when we went over there last week so I expected them to turn you over.

I'm revising my top 4 every week, and I expect you to make it this year. Hope so anyway, great club with smashing fans. Good luck for the rest of the season and hope to see you over at ours in 4 weeks time.

Re: Todays Game

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:25 pm
Fax4Life
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5745
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
SirStan wrote:
Great result for you lot today. Rochdale looked a decent side when we went over there last week so I expected them to turn you over.

I'm revising my top 4 every week, and I expect you to make it this year. Hope so anyway, great club with smashing fans. Good luck for the rest of the season and hope to see you over at ours in 4 weeks time.

Thanks it was a good win as they are a good team, they play a fast game and use the ball well. We are still lacking in our half backs and are too slow at the play the ball, if we keep Adam O'Brien longer we may push for 4th but right now 5th or 6th is the best for us.

Re: Todays Game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:25 am
the fax in asia
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 100
Location: Bangkok
Just asking the question, was Rochdale's discipline much worse than 'Fax s or have the Blue n White finally seen the light and stopped giving free ground and another set of six?

Good result, Cosmo on the Fax
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.


Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.

