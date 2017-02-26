SirStan wrote: Great result for you lot today. Rochdale looked a decent side when we went over there last week so I expected them to turn you over.



I'm revising my top 4 every week, and I expect you to make it this year. Hope so anyway, great club with smashing fans. Good luck for the rest of the season and hope to see you over at ours in 4 weeks time.

Thanks it was a good win as they are a good team, they play a fast game and use the ball well. We are still lacking in our half backs and are too slow at the play the ball, if we keep Adam O'Brien longer we may push for 4th but right now 5th or 6th is the best for us.