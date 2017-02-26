Ground out a good win against a decent side today.
Goal line d was much better as Rochdale threw a lot at us.
Back 3 of Will Rob and Salty looks settled.
Muzza's kicking game was very good today and pushed us around the park well.
Real shame about O'Brien picking up a shoulder injury near end of the game though. He has made such a difference to our game.Good to see Ben kaye back though
Still got Grady to come back in to beef up our forwards.
Crowd announced at around 850 I think.
Sixth in the table now.
