Ground out a good win against a decent side today.

Goal line d was much better as Rochdale threw a lot at us.

Back 3 of Will Rob and Salty looks settled.

Muzza's kicking game was very good today and pushed us around the park well.

Real shame about O'Brien picking up a shoulder injury near end of the game though. He has made such a difference to our game.Good to see Ben kaye back though

Still got Grady to come back in to beef up our forwards.

Crowd announced at around 850 I think.

Sixth in the table now.