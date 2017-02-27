WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Not happy with Rochdale

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:23 am
mr t hall
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2186
I have brought this subject up before and warned people.Bradford charged my son £12 last season despite being a s/t holder.

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:34 am
Fax Machine
Joined: Mon Sep 23, 2002 9:42 am
Posts: 3920
Location: Northowram
You are lucky that they let Juniors in at all! After all, I presume that Spotland is classed as a Nightclub? Charging £4 for a pint of Guinness from a surge can they must be .

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:48 am
mr t hall
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2186
There were lots of moaning at bar(particularly Huddshay :)) £4.20 for San Miguel was a bit steep though.

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:50 am
hooligan27
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 235
A pint and small coke was 6.00 odd
Halifax is 6 .10 for 2 pints

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:20 am
spanishbob
Joined: Mon Apr 03, 2006 6:36 pm
Posts: 2708
Location: The right side of the pennines
griff1998 wrote:
Don't email Rochdale.

Complain to the RFL. :SHOOT:


I copied the email to the RFL and our club.

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:52 am
griff1998
Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4646
mr t hall wrote:
£4.20 for San Miguel was a bit steep though.


Oh, I don't know - you're getting a whole saint there. :THINK:
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:06 pm
Hudd-Shay
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2218
Location: Shuddersfield
The prices in't bar were a rip-off but with the demolition of The Church pub they have a captive audience somewhat. An extra one in The Baum next time I think. :DRUNK:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:08 pm
mr t hall
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2186
Hudd-Shay wrote:
The prices in't bar were a rip-off but with the demolition of The Church pub they have a captive audience somewhat. An extra one in The Baum next time I think. :DRUNK:

Only time i ever went to Church...
