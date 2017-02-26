I had the pleasure of the Rochdale "dining experience" today. That was Ok, but the downside was having to sit with the Hornets supporters to watch the game. We possibly had a slight "rub of the green" with the ref (2 sin bins), but there were numerous calls of "are you going to tell us what the penalty was for ref" - which was a bit strange given that he'd given the appropriate signal as he blew the whistle for the penalty. The best one was when they knocked on and a Rochdale player in an offside position picked up the ball - they really didn't have a clue why it was a penalty. They really didn't like our physio being on the pitch so much, but tbh it did get a bit daft how much time he was running round (to the extent that the 4th official eventually had a word with him).



Back to the OP. Junior ST's have always been a bit of a problem. My lad is past that now, but I remember getting into the Dewsbury ground only to find that they wouldn't let him into the ground without getting a ticket at the other side of the ground. He had to walk round the outside of the ground, while I had to get past the steward protecting the (as yet closed) new terracing, and through the players tunnel to get to meet him at their ticket office. Not great for my lad, but an experience for me!