Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:14 pm
Faxlore
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 399
Went to the game this afternoon with my son who has a junior season ticket. 'Get into all home and away games '. Not at Rochdale. They rufused to accept my sons ticket saying they don't sign up to that scheme. But I'm sure Rochdale juniors wil get into ours when they play. I had to get £5 from my dad to pass to my son as I was already through the turn style. We then saw another lad being refused entry. i phoned the hornets twice this week so see if we had to show the season ticket to get a ticket but there never any answer. Poorly run, lm sorry to say. Fax need to check which clubs are part of this scheme before selling the season ticket as entry to all games. Glad we won though

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:46 pm
jeffvickers
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 04, 2007 10:49 pm
Posts: 1285
Location: Halifax
Lets hope Halifax return the favour!

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:54 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11166
Location: blackpool tower circus
Faxlore wrote:
Went to the game this afternoon with my son who has a junior season ticket. 'Get into all home and away games '. Not at Rochdale. They rufused to accept my sons ticket saying they don't sign up to that scheme. But I'm sure Rochdale juniors wil get into ours when they play. I had to get £5 from my dad to pass to my son as I was already through the turn style. We then saw another lad being refused entry. i phoned the hornets twice this week so see if we had to show the season ticket to get a ticket but there never any answer. Poorly run, lm sorry to say. Fax need to check which clubs are part of this scheme before selling the season ticket as entry to all games. Glad we won though

Faxlore, it seems to me Clubs are free to make their own choices on Admission fees, I'm not sure what the Concession rules are at Fax, but here at Leigh a Concession is 65 years, yet next week when we play Wigan, a Concession is 60 years.

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:58 pm
faxcar
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2335
I blame Rob Worrincy. Seeing as he had a decent game, got to find something.

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:19 pm
justthebasicfax
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1319
Location: Halifax
Cracking win, and I don't have a problem with a club setting its own rules, I don't buy a season ticket anymore either, I'd rather pay my way. Rochdale are probably skint like the rest of us, the town isn't exactly thriving, and they will lose kids to City and MUFC left, right and centre. Season tickets are still a good deal for kids, if pennies are tight.

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:40 pm
spanishbob
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 03, 2006 6:36 pm
Posts: 2707
Location: The right side of the pennines
Faxlore wrote:
Went to the game this afternoon with my son who has a junior season ticket. 'Get into all home and away games '. Not at Rochdale. They rufused to accept my sons ticket saying they don't sign up to that scheme. But I'm sure Rochdale juniors wil get into ours when they play. I had to get £5 from my dad to pass to my son as I was already through the turn style. We then saw another lad being refused entry. i phoned the hornets twice this week so see if we had to show the season ticket to get a ticket but there never any answer. Poorly run, lm sorry to say. Fax need to check which clubs are part of this scheme before selling the season ticket as entry to all games. Glad we won though



I couldn't agree more, the junior season tickets are sold with free entry to all away games. I have emailed Rochdale hornets, copied to our club. It's not the £5 that bothers me, it's the principle of the thing. Rochdale junior season tickets are valid for free entry at all other grounds that they will visit this season.

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:06 pm
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1138
I had the pleasure of the Rochdale "dining experience" today. That was Ok, but the downside was having to sit with the Hornets supporters to watch the game. We possibly had a slight "rub of the green" with the ref (2 sin bins), but there were numerous calls of "are you going to tell us what the penalty was for ref" - which was a bit strange given that he'd given the appropriate signal as he blew the whistle for the penalty. The best one was when they knocked on and a Rochdale player in an offside position picked up the ball - they really didn't have a clue why it was a penalty. They really didn't like our physio being on the pitch so much, but tbh it did get a bit daft how much time he was running round (to the extent that the 4th official eventually had a word with him).

Back to the OP. Junior ST's have always been a bit of a problem. My lad is past that now, but I remember getting into the Dewsbury ground only to find that they wouldn't let him into the ground without getting a ticket at the other side of the ground. He had to walk round the outside of the ground, while I had to get past the steward protecting the (as yet closed) new terracing, and through the players tunnel to get to meet him at their ticket office. Not great for my lad, but an experience for me!

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:13 pm
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1138
Btw, obviously Fax (and all the other Championship clubs) should stop the junior season ticket "swap" when Rochdale come to town.

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:41 pm
j a c k o
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 10:26 pm
Posts: 186
Location: in a pub somewhere in Halifax
Steve I agree, junior season tickets are always sold as free in to all away games. Only found out by the fluke of asking if Leah could go in my turnstile with her ticket. Hope Halifax return the favour.

Re: Not happy with Rochdale

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:39 am
griff1998
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4644
spanishbob wrote:
I couldn't agree more, the junior season tickets are sold with free entry to all away games. I have emailed Rochdale hornets, copied to our club. It's not the £5 that bothers me, it's the principle of the thing. Rochdale junior season tickets are valid for free entry at all other grounds that they will visit this season.


Don't email Rochdale.

Complain to the RFL. :SHOOT:
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, Bubba, Faxlore, Higgin34, Inoffski1, Pellon Boy and 98 guests

c}