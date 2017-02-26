Went to the game this afternoon with my son who has a junior season ticket. 'Get into all home and away games '. Not at Rochdale. They rufused to accept my sons ticket saying they don't sign up to that scheme. But I'm sure Rochdale juniors wil get into ours when they play. I had to get £5 from my dad to pass to my son as I was already through the turn style. We then saw another lad being refused entry. i phoned the hornets twice this week so see if we had to show the season ticket to get a ticket but there never any answer. Poorly run, lm sorry to say. Fax need to check which clubs are part of this scheme before selling the season ticket as entry to all games. Glad we won though