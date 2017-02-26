WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC 4th round draw

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:56 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6163
Tuesday 28/2/17 on the bbc sport website 7pm.

12 Championship clubs join the draw , 11 C1 & Haydock from NW Counties.

Home tie would be nice .

Re: CC 4th round draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:05 am
Jemmo
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16455
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Home tie against anyone from bottom half of C1.

The way the competition is set up now, it is very difficult to get a plum tie (a Wigan away etc) casue hwe have to get through 3 rounds

Re: CC 4th round draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:41 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6163
We are ball number 5.

Re: CC 4th round draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:20 pm
Double Movement
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1216
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
I just stumbled across all the ball numbers for the draw:

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round draw numbers:

1. Barrow Raiders; 2. Batley Bulldogs; 3. Bradford Bulls; 4. Dewsbury Rams; 5. Doncaster; 6. Featherstone Rovers; 7. Halifax; 8. Haydock; 9. Hull Kingston Rovers; 10. Hunslet; 11. Keighley Cougars; 12. London Broncos; 13. London Skolars; 14. Newcastle Thunder; 15. Oldham; 16. Oxford; 17. Rochdale Hornets; 18. Sheffield Eagles; 19. Swinton Lions; 20. Toronto Wolfpack; 21. Toulouse Olympique; 22. University of Gloucestershire All Golds; 23. Whitehaven; 24. York City Knights.

Round Five sees four Super League teams enter the competition to join the 12 winners from the above 4th round games.

The top eight Super League teams join in after that when 16 teams will be left in the competition.

Re: CC 4th round draw

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:10 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47923
Location: Doncaster
Gloucestershire All Golds away.

Re: CC 4th round draw

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:14 pm
Moonlight
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2580
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Should be enough but we know what should be does. London Broncos V The Wolfpack for the BBC livestream at a guess.

Re: CC 4th round draw

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:25 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2013 11:24 am
Posts: 1085
decent draw for us albeit away.

c}