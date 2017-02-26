I just stumbled across all the ball numbers for the draw:



Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round draw numbers:



1. Barrow Raiders; 2. Batley Bulldogs; 3. Bradford Bulls; 4. Dewsbury Rams; 5. Doncaster; 6. Featherstone Rovers; 7. Halifax; 8. Haydock; 9. Hull Kingston Rovers; 10. Hunslet; 11. Keighley Cougars; 12. London Broncos; 13. London Skolars; 14. Newcastle Thunder; 15. Oldham; 16. Oxford; 17. Rochdale Hornets; 18. Sheffield Eagles; 19. Swinton Lions; 20. Toronto Wolfpack; 21. Toulouse Olympique; 22. University of Gloucestershire All Golds; 23. Whitehaven; 24. York City Knights.



Round Five sees four Super League teams enter the competition to join the 12 winners from the above 4th round games.



The top eight Super League teams join in after that when 16 teams will be left in the competition.