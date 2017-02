It was a full set of Sunday afternoon kick-offs in the fourth round of the Kingstone Press Championship. The league leaders Hull KR were hosts to Oldham Roughyeds while equal top Featherstone Rovers were away at Swinton Lions.Elsewhere, Bradford Bulls welcomed Toulouse, London Broncos were on the road at Dewsbury Rams, the Sheffield Eagles were at home to Batley Bulldogs and Halifax visited Rochdale Hornets.

