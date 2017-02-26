Whilst I know the post is for sh*ts and giggles, there is one valid point in there which winds me up a touch.



When the players come over to applaud the fans at the end of an away game, I would like to be able to simply applaud them back. Just clapping as a show of respect. Not having to try and clap along to a chant.



Chant all game, sing all game, knock yourselves out. I don't join in as it's not my thing, but if people enjoy themselves without upsetting anyone, you go for it. But just give me that ONE time to just applaud without having to do it in time please.



Oh and leave the offensive stuff out. As mentioned on another thread, chanting at a ball boy that he's fat loses all my respect for you.