Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:03 pm
Think Keith's reeled a few in again. Wait while this ends up on Bradford Bulls Banter on Facebook.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:06 pm
Is Macbully Booza or whatever the username is..........is that actually Keith, Captain Hornblower himself?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:56 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Is Macbully Booza or whatever the username is..........is that actually Keith, Captain Hornblower himself?


No I am not!

I've complained to the club about him on numerous occasions. Even went as far as meeting with Peter Hood about it. Nothing has ever been done about it. I had to pretend to be a potential sponsor in order to get him to agree to it. He signed a new player on the strength of my promised sponsorship (Tame Tupou) so you can imagine he went ballistic when he found out it was an elaborate ploy to discuss to a musical instrument ban.

It would be unthinkable for someone to be allowed into the ground with a weapon. So why are they allowed in with a trumpet or a drum?
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:03 pm
You would have thought that today would have been a bad day to go out fishing.....

Then again, some are far better anglers than others!

:GUITAR:

Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:53 pm
Yes lets just stand there and clap and say "what a good try old boy" get a life it all part of the sport :lol:
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:53 am
Guys, ignore MaccbullBigBullyBooza, he's just a wind up merchant.
Anyone who suggests on Social Media that they are going to start an underground movement and make people "disappear" is obviously looking for attention.

Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:13 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Guys, ignore MaccbullBigBullyBooza, he's just a wind up merchant.
Anyone who suggests on Social Media that they are going to start an underground movement and make people "disappear" is obviously looking for attention.


Since he came out of therapy he's not the same poster whose flights of fancy were quite were quite refreshing all those years ago! Sadly the Lad has lost his mojo and now he just looks desperate as he try's to find it, but hopefully he doesn't go back to the cherry brandy and macaroons which he used to fuel his fantasy's!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:22 am
I've not been to a Bulls game since the drums & trumpets started up. That & a lack of hospitality.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:23 am
Whilst I know the post is for sh*ts and giggles, there is one valid point in there which winds me up a touch.

When the players come over to applaud the fans at the end of an away game, I would like to be able to simply applaud them back. Just clapping as a show of respect. Not having to try and clap along to a chant.

Chant all game, sing all game, knock yourselves out. I don't join in as it's not my thing, but if people enjoy themselves without upsetting anyone, you go for it. But just give me that ONE time to just applaud without having to do it in time please.

Oh and leave the offensive stuff out. As mentioned on another thread, chanting at a ball boy that he's fat loses all my respect for you.
c}