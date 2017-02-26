Is Macbully Booza or whatever the username is..........is that actually Keith, Captain Hornblower himself?
No I am not!
I've complained to the club about him on numerous occasions. Even went as far as meeting with Peter Hood about it. Nothing has ever been done about it. I had to pretend to be a potential sponsor in order to get him to agree to it. He signed a new player on the strength of my promised sponsorship (Tame Tupou) so you can imagine he went ballistic when he found out it was an elaborate ploy to discuss to a musical instrument ban.
It would be unthinkable for someone to be allowed into the ground with a weapon. So why are they allowed in with a trumpet or a drum?
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9 The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Guys, ignore MaccbullBigBullyBooza, he's just a wind up merchant. Anyone who suggests on Social Media that they are going to start an underground movement and make people "disappear" is obviously looking for attention.
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm Posts: 3727 Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Guys, ignore MaccbullBigBullyBooza, he's just a wind up merchant. Anyone who suggests on Social Media that they are going to start an underground movement and make people "disappear" is obviously looking for attention.
Since he came out of therapy he's not the same poster whose flights of fancy were quite were quite refreshing all those years ago! Sadly the Lad has lost his mojo and now he just looks desperate as he try's to find it, but hopefully he doesn't go back to the cherry brandy and macaroons which he used to fuel his fantasy's!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
