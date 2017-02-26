Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Is Macbully Booza or whatever the username is..........is that actually Keith, Captain Hornblower himself?

No I am not!I've complained to the club about him on numerous occasions. Even went as far as meeting with Peter Hood about it. Nothing has ever been done about it. I had to pretend to be a potential sponsor in order to get him to agree to it. He signed a new player on the strength of my promised sponsorship (Tame Tupou) so you can imagine he went ballistic when he found out it was an elaborate ploy to discuss to a musical instrument ban.It would be unthinkable for someone to be allowed into the ground with a weapon. So why are they allowed in with a trumpet or a drum?