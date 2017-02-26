Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote: There needs to be a musical instrument ban in sports stadia. That would get rid of the drummer and the trumpeter.



Trust me I think the players would prefer it a bit quieter so that they can concentrate better.

Not sure if your being serious or being sarcastic. If it's the latter then fair play. If you are deadly serious then you must be bitter?The drums and trumpet is good for the atmosphere. Look at the Summer Bash as an example. Plus it is so much better than the 'Come On You Bulls' chant 50 times a game. And as I say, the kids love it. I stand at to the right of that group and they are fantastic with the kids, always chanting and singing and generally bring a good atmosphere. If this game were played 5 years ago and Toulouse got back to 28-22 the crowd noise would have been........well.........dead.Good job 'you think they would'. That would depend on the individual. As a current player of Rugby League, for me personally there is nothing better than the fans getting behind you creating all sorts of noise. Especially when the momentum is against us, it gives myself and my team a well needed lift.Forgive me if I don't trust you in the fact that you think the players would prefer quiet. On the contrary if you actually looked at the players Twitter accounts, pretty much after every game they always comment on how fantastic the vocals are from the crowd and constantly refer to them as the best fans around. The club obviously likes them too as they centered the 'Oddballs' campaign around the trumpet player. Now if they didn't approve of his trumpet playing and chanting I hardly think they would have invited him to be the face of Oddballs.