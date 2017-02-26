|
So we're all in agreement that the chants are pretty naff and it needs to end.
I've said it before and I'll say it again calling it "atmosphere" doesn't excuse high jinks.
What is wrong with just giving the lads a round of applause instead of showing yourself up dancing and silly chants like a kid?
Those silly women that have attached themselves to the group do my head in too.
As another poster put on here this week he could take the charters on one on one but not as a group.
I reckon I could too - if we get together and stick together we can take them out.
Our reputation is at stake here. Who wants to join me at London in sorting this lot out?
Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:31 pm
Are we fighting? Or are we doing full volume rhetorical battles from either end of the terrace?
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:50 pm
Wow. Yeah fantastic. Let's go back to 'Northern' and 'Gerrum onside' chants
At least those lads and lasses are trying to build an atmosphere. The kids love it and you can see them enjoying the drum and songs. The players love it, Ryan and Caro are extremely receptive of their chants and a lot of the lads voice their support of the loud, singing fans through social media such as twitter, even Clare stated that he was gutted about going as the fans really took to him. When the lads post this stuff on twitter I hardly think they are referring to those just offering a half arsed round of applause when they score or perform a good play.
And no. I am not apart of that group. But give them a break for gods sake.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:16 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Wow. Yeah fantastic. Let's go back to 'Northern' and 'Gerrum onside' chants
At least those lads and lasses are trying to build an atmosphere. The kids love it and you can see them enjoying the drum and songs. The players love it, Ryan and Caro are extremely receptive of their chants and a lot of the lads voice their support of the loud, singing fans through social media such as twitter, even Clare stated that he was gutted about going as the fans really took to him. When the lads post this stuff on twitter I hardly think they are referring to those just offering a half arsed round of applause when they score or perform a good play.
And no. I am not apart of that group. But give them a break for gods sake.
There needs to be a musical instrument ban in sports stadia. That would get rid of the drummer and the trumpeter.
Trust me I think the players would prefer it a bit quieter so that they can concentrate better.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:08 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
There needs to be a musical instrument ban in sports stadia. That would get rid of the drummer and the trumpeter.
Trust me I think the players would prefer it a bit quieter so that they can concentrate better.
Not sure if your being serious or being sarcastic. If it's the latter then fair play. If you are deadly serious then you must be bitter?
The drums and trumpet is good for the atmosphere. Look at the Summer Bash as an example. Plus it is so much better than the 'Come On You Bulls' chant 50 times a game. And as I say, the kids love it. I stand at to the right of that group and they are fantastic with the kids, always chanting and singing and generally bring a good atmosphere. If this game were played 5 years ago and Toulouse got back to 28-22 the crowd noise would have been........well.........dead.
Good job 'you think they would'. That would depend on the individual. As a current player of Rugby League, for me personally there is nothing better than the fans getting behind you creating all sorts of noise. Especially when the momentum is against us, it gives myself and my team a well needed lift.
Forgive me if I don't trust you in the fact that you think the players would prefer quiet. On the contrary if you actually looked at the players Twitter accounts, pretty much after every game they always comment on how fantastic the vocals are from the crowd and constantly refer to them as the best fans around. The club obviously likes them too as they centered the 'Oddballs' campaign around the trumpet player. Now if they didn't approve of his trumpet playing and chanting I hardly think they would have invited him to be the face of Oddballs.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:13 pm
The summer bash is a great example of it. Groups of fans parading through the streets whooping and hollering like idiots. Some of them are adults praying about chanting.
No it needs to end. I've had an encouraging number of pm's on this. I'll reply with details of our first meeting.
We will form an underground movement of our own to sort these people once and for all. People disappear from time to time especially ones that bring drums to matches.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:24 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
The summer bash is a great example of it. Groups of fans parading through the streets whooping and hollering like idiots. Some of them are adults praying about chanting.
No it needs to end. I've had an encouraging number of pm's on this. I'll reply with details of our first meeting.
We will form an underground movement of our own to sort these people once and for all. People disappear from time to time especially ones that bring drums to matches.
Right, so your idea of a good rugby match is no noise, no atmosphere, and a small round of applause when we scored. But deafening silence when we are losing? Fantastic
