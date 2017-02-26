WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chanting at away matches

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Chanting at away matches

 
Post a reply

Chanting at away matches

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:15 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5759
So we're all in agreement that the chants are pretty naff and it needs to end.

I've said it before and I'll say it again calling it "atmosphere" doesn't excuse high jinks.

What is wrong with just giving the lads a round of applause instead of showing yourself up dancing and silly chants like a kid?

Those silly women that have attached themselves to the group do my head in too.

As another poster put on here this week he could take the charters on one on one but not as a group.

I reckon I could too - if we get together and stick together we can take them out.

Our reputation is at stake here. Who wants to join me at London in sorting this lot out?
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:31 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7509
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Are we fighting? Or are we doing full volume rhetorical battles from either end of the terrace?
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Chanting at away matches

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:50 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2862
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Wow. Yeah fantastic. Let's go back to 'Northern' and 'Gerrum onside' chants :CRAZY:

At least those lads and lasses are trying to build an atmosphere. The kids love it and you can see them enjoying the drum and songs. The players love it, Ryan and Caro are extremely receptive of their chants and a lot of the lads voice their support of the loud, singing fans through social media such as twitter, even Clare stated that he was gutted about going as the fans really took to him. When the lads post this stuff on twitter I hardly think they are referring to those just offering a half arsed round of applause when they score or perform a good play.

And no. I am not apart of that group. But give them a break for gods sake.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, colly226, debaser, DrFeelgood, EW for PM, Ferocious Aardvark, GazzaBull, Godiswithers, Highlander, iseeyoujerryjerry, jammle, Jimmy 4 Bradford, jockabull, josefw, Kevin Turvey, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, phillgee, ridlerbull, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, tigertot, Tricky2309, vbfg and 422 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,0332,34875,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
29-22
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
6-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
6-20
HALIFAX  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
10-54
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
48-0
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
13-30
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}