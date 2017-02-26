WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Darnell McIntosh

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:18 pm
Does anyone know if Darnell played in the 19s game against Saints or is he too old now?

Hes not played for Oldham yet so far and if he doesn't get a crack on the wing while Jerry is injured we really need to find a loan club to get him some game time while he is fit and healthy in order to keep him developing.

For me he should be given first crack over Ormsby from his preseason efforts.

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:13 pm
I agree, Ormsby is an ok squad player but if we are serious about Darnell been a star in the future we need to be playing him in front of Gene, simply because he won't get experience any other way.
Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:35 pm
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Does anyone know if Darnell played in the 19s game against Saints or is he too old now?

Hes not played for Oldham yet so far and if he doesn't get a crack on the wing while Jerry is injured we really need to find a loan club to get him some game time while he is fit and healthy in order to keep him developing.

For me he should be given first crack over Ormsby from his preseason efforts.


No he didn't. Oldham got hammered by KR this week- they had none of our players I. Their squad....
Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:09 pm
He's too old for 19's, as is Liam Johnson now

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:34 pm
ellis kicked 8 from 8 for hull kr

certainly can kick goals can the lad

wonder what will happen end of 2017 , maybe a return to giants or will he be bought out of his deal
Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:36 pm
Rick Stone said he's hopeful Jamie will return as he's still n his plans and he rates him, he sent him out on loan as there were issues Rick wanted to see if he could improve - obviously fitness was one of them.
