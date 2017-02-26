Does anyone know if Darnell played in the 19s game against Saints or is he too old now?
Hes not played for Oldham yet so far and if he doesn't get a crack on the wing while Jerry is injured we really need to find a loan club to get him some game time while he is fit and healthy in order to keep him developing.
For me he should be given first crack over Ormsby from his preseason efforts.
Hes not played for Oldham yet so far and if he doesn't get a crack on the wing while Jerry is injured we really need to find a loan club to get him some game time while he is fit and healthy in order to keep him developing.
For me he should be given first crack over Ormsby from his preseason efforts.