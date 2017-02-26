Just a quick one for anyone interested. I've got an NRL fantasy league set-up and there's still spaces for teams if anyone is interested.



Go to: fantasy.nrl.com



Register an account with them, then create a team. You can join multiple leagues if you wish, both public and private.



The code to join is: 6DF7FYFR



It is a head to head league, which means you will play a different managers team each week like a fixture, where your teams go head to head for the points. By the end of the regular season the top eight teams play off in a finals footy format to determine the overall winner.



The format for picking your team is fairly straight forward, but if anyone has any difficulty then just post here and I'll sort it out for you.



You need to pick a full side plus twelve reserves. You need to pick a Captain (Who scores double points) a Vice-Captain (Who scores double points if your Captain is injured within the first fifteen minutes of a game) and four reserves from your twelve who will also score as if they were on your first choice.



It is currently set to 18 teams but I can extend it to 20 if the interest is there. First come, first serve. If we are short of teams by a fortnight to the start of the season I will make the league public to fill the spots up.



Cheers.