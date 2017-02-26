WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NRL Fantasy league

Board index Super League Salford Red Devils NRL Fantasy league

 
Post a reply

NRL Fantasy league

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:15 pm
TheButcher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5398
Just a quick one for anyone interested. I've got an NRL fantasy league set-up and there's still spaces for teams if anyone is interested.

Go to: fantasy.nrl.com

Register an account with them, then create a team. You can join multiple leagues if you wish, both public and private.

The code to join is: 6DF7FYFR

It is a head to head league, which means you will play a different managers team each week like a fixture, where your teams go head to head for the points. By the end of the regular season the top eight teams play off in a finals footy format to determine the overall winner.

The format for picking your team is fairly straight forward, but if anyone has any difficulty then just post here and I'll sort it out for you.

You need to pick a full side plus twelve reserves. You need to pick a Captain (Who scores double points) a Vice-Captain (Who scores double points if your Captain is injured within the first fifteen minutes of a game) and four reserves from your twelve who will also score as if they were on your first choice.

It is currently set to 18 teams but I can extend it to 20 if the interest is there. First come, first serve. If we are short of teams by a fortnight to the start of the season I will make the league public to fill the spots up.

Cheers.
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"

Re: NRL Fantasy league

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:30 am
TheButcher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5398
Cheers chaps.

We're all full now.
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], northmanchesterdevil, TheButcher and 21 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Salford Red Devils




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,4261,62875,7964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}