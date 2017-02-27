WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse match thread

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Toulouse match thread

 
Post a reply

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 12:57 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26171
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Doesn't count according to my History of Bradford Northern - Nigel Williams only counts appearances when they make it onto the pitch.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:23 pm
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 99
Nigel Williams, that's a blast from the past. I remember him spending years gathering all the stats for his book :)

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:59 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26171
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
His book is the best for any stats up to 1989. The fella must have spent years on it. It's a work of art. Is he still around?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:25 pm
BeechwoodBull Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 275
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
My thoughts too.
I would have liked to see Smith come on; or the bench slot given to a forward instead, but if 2V/Beattie run a different ship and we get a win then that's fine by me. I dont care if they have 4 cheerleaders on the bench if we get a win.


Like a lot of others I was shouting for the introduction of Lee Smith. We looked to be tiring, pressing the self destruct button whilst having an unused experienced head on the subs bench was a gamble which clearly came off. It was a brave (or clever) move by the coach. I think if we had lost, feelings on this thread might have been somewhat different. Still, the end justified the means and a wins a win.

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:39 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9153
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
His book is the best for any stats up to 1989. The fella must have spent years on it. It's a work of art. Is he still around?

He was the official club historian, though I forget just when his name stopped being heard around.

Nigel always recorded sub appearances as separate to 1 -13 appearances too, which I'm not sure is something that modern historians would do, but of course, back in the 'old days' (not sure when it changed) subs were only allowed in the case of injury, so it was quite common for subs to never appear on the field.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:53 pm
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 99
I used to work with him and he spent most of his break times while doing 12 hour shifts manually writing up all the stats. He used to live up Allerton way. He eventually left and published his book and I met him a couple of times after but have not seen or heard of him for quite a few years now.

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:54 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7514
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I'm going to assume he made his fortune and that I can completely abandon my current career plans.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:26 pm
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 99
vbfg wrote:
I'm going to assume he made his fortune and that I can completely abandon my current career plans.

Erm, I probably wouldn't abandon everything straight away :)

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:33 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7514
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Too late. All in.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:36 pm
Cibaman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2002 1:49 pm
Posts: 6038
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
It would have done, except he was no doubt there in case of an injury in the backs or halves. No injury happened, so they didn't use him just for the sake of it.

Whilst I tend to agree with the idea of don't use a sub just because he's there, when the interchange could be better used to make sure the forwards don't get tired, I did think Smith could have been brought on in the backs on the right side considering we were starting to get hammered there in the second half. Thankfully it ended up not mattering.


Presumably if we had held onto the 28-6 lead for a bit longer he could have played the final 20 mins and then been in better shape to play a bigger part next week. It seemed to me like the sort of calculated risk that coaches have to take which this time didnt work out.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, ATS1, Birky bull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, daveyz999, debaser, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, glow, Godiswithers, Highlander, HiramC, jockabull, le penguin, martinwildbull, paulwalker71, riccado, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, thepimp007 and 300 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,6432,09575,7924,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}