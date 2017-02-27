|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26171
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Doesn't count according to my History of Bradford Northern - Nigel Williams only counts appearances when they make it onto the pitch.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:23 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 98
|
Nigel Williams, that's a blast from the past. I remember him spending years gathering all the stats for his book
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26171
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
His book is the best for any stats up to 1989. The fella must have spent years on it. It's a work of art. Is he still around?
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:25 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 275
|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
My thoughts too.
I would have liked to see Smith come on; or the bench slot given to a forward instead, but if 2V/Beattie run a different ship and we get a win then that's fine by me. I dont care if they have 4 cheerleaders on the bench if we get a win.
Like a lot of others I was shouting for the introduction of Lee Smith. We looked to be tiring, pressing the self destruct button whilst having an unused experienced head on the subs bench was a gamble which clearly came off. It was a brave (or clever) move by the coach. I think if we had lost, feelings on this thread might have been somewhat different. Still, the end justified the means and a wins a win.
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9152
Location: Bradbados
|
Bullseye wrote:
His book is the best for any stats up to 1989. The fella must have spent years on it. It's a work of art. Is he still around?
He was the official club historian, though I forget just when his name stopped being heard around.
Nigel always recorded sub appearances as separate to 1 -13 appearances too, which I'm not sure is something that modern historians would do, but of course, back in the 'old days' (not sure when it changed) subs were only allowed in the case of injury, so it was quite common for subs to never appear on the field.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 98
|
I used to work with him and he spent most of his break times while doing 12 hour shifts manually writing up all the stats. He used to live up Allerton way. He eventually left and published his book and I met him a couple of times after but have not seen or heard of him for quite a few years now.
|
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:54 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7513Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
I'm going to assume he made his fortune and that I can completely abandon my current career plans.
|
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AJW, BeechwoodBull, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, cieranblonde, debaser, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, josefw, le penguin, MicktheGled, moxi1, mumbyisgod, Nothus, paulwalker71, Peregrine, PudseyBull, RickyF1, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, thepimp007, vbfg and 289 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}