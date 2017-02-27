Bullseye wrote: His book is the best for any stats up to 1989. The fella must have spent years on it. It's a work of art. Is he still around?

He was the official club historian, though I forget just when his name stopped being heard around.Nigel always recorded sub appearances as separate to 1 -13 appearances too, which I'm not sure is something that modern historians would do, but of course, back in the 'old days' (not sure when it changed) subs were only allowed in the case of injury, so it was quite common for subs to never appear on the field.